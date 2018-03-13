Obituaries: Alice Cyr

Alice Cyr, 70, of Bristol, loving wife of John Cyr, passed away at her residence on Sunday (March 11, 2018). Alice was born in Plattsburgh, NY on November 3, 1947 to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Hart) Blaise. Alice spent her career following her passion of raising her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world. Alice was a loving and caring grandmother. In addition to her husband, Alice is survived by her son: John Cyr, Jr. of Bristol; two daughters: Lorrieanne Cyr and her husband Chuck Brewer of Bristol, Cindy Cyr and her fiancé Ryan Wentland of Bristol; sister: Debahra Parent and her longtime boyfriend Vito Montelli of Bristol; three sisters-in-law: Waneta Blaise, Denise Blaise, Arlene Blaise; five grandchildren: Jorden, Treshawn, Eric, Charlie, Greg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Alice was pre-deceased by her four brothers: Larry, Billy, Gary, and Jeffrey Blaise. Funeral services for Alice will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Alice’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

