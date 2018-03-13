Obituaries: Daryl A. Lamoureux

Daryl A. Lamoureux, 46, of Plainville passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018.

Daryl was born in Bristol on March 23, 1971 the son of Jane (Labbe)(Lamoureux) Abbate and the late Emile “Butch” Lamoureux. Daryl was a sheet metal worker for JM Sheet Metal in Plainville.

Besides his mother and stepfather, Steven Abbate of West Hartford, he leaves his son, Brian Joseph Lamoureux of West Hartford; paternal grandmother Winnie Lamoureux of Bristol; his aunt and uncle Celia and Peter Mockler of North Stratford, New Hampshire and his uncle and aunt Armand and Ruth Labbe of Wolcott; and many cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will conclude at 12:00 Noon with a service officiated by Pastor Daryl Vigo. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Daryl’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.