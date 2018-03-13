Obituaries: Gertrude Richardson

Gertrude “Trudy” (Laing) Richardson, 87, wife of the late Merwin Richardson passed away on March 8, 2018 at Ingraham Manor. She was born April 9, 1930 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late David and Elsie (Hodgett) Laing. She is survived by three daughters, Donna (Bill) Lessard of Groton, Sharon (Rick) Raymond and Robin (Don) Marquis of Bristol, a son Glen Richardson of Deland, FL, nine grandchildren, Jeremy Jagielski, Hope Avritch, Ashley Morris, Mark and Shawn Raymond, Shannon Stannard, Christine Cassone, Matthew Marquis, Melissa Amadon, and sixteen great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her brother David Laing and her grandson Michael Richardson. Her family would like to thank the following staff at Ingraham Manor for the care and companionship that she received during her stay there, CNA’s Diane, Maria, Tomasi, Indie, Raine and Mirta; Nurses Debbie, Diane, Nicole, Alison, Amber, and Maria, Housekeeper Alba and a special thank you to Joann LaFlamme for her endless heartfelt kindness to Trudy, and Kerra Maurer from Optum Care. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. The Richardson family invites you to send a condolence message in Gertrude’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

