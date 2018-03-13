Obituaries: James J. Purcell

James J. Purcell, 93 of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 6, 2018.

James was born on August 19, 1924 in Shenandoah, PA the son of the late Martin and Edith (Schmidt) Purcell.

After working at Marlin Rockwell for 35 years, Mr. Purcell enjoyed 31 years of retirement. James proudly served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion and the oldest current member of Bristol Elks Lodge #1010. Jim enjoyed traveling across the US attending numerous Navy ship reunions and vacationing at his beach house in Wildwood, NJ. He was a fan of the UCONN Huskies, the Philadelphia Phillies and lived to see his Eagles win their first Super Bowl. Pop most treasured partying with all four generations of his family.

James is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marie Purcell; his son James Purcell and his wife Norma; his daughters Diane Devnew and her husband Doug, and Nancy Smith and her partner Tim Manke; his grandchildren, Lauren Fournier and her husband Jeffrey, Kristen Cowell and her husband Christopher, Sarah Purcell and her partner Joseph Dionne, Kelly Purcell and her partner Christina Clout, Jimmy Purcell, Michael Smith and his wife Shelby, Jessica Gumula and her husband Jared and Leah Philipp and her husband Ryan; his great-grandchildren, Kalie, Ashley, John, Cameron, Madilynn, Charlotte, Vada and Scarlett and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Martin, Patrick and Thomas Purcell and his sister Helen Mulhern.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 17, 2018 at 11AM at St. Stanislaus Church, West St. Bristol. Burial with military honors will be at a later date at the CT State Veteran’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol CT 06010.

