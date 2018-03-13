Obituaries: Joan Vendrella

Joan (Platt) Vendrella, 88, of Plymouth, wife of Vito N. Vendrella passed away Friday March 9, 2018 at her home.

Joan was born September 6, 1929 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Frederick & Viola (Gensler) Platt. She was a resident of Plymouth since 1956. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former C.P.I. of Thomaston.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Thomas Vendrella of Terryville; her daughter Nancy Geoffroy of Wolcott, eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Peter Vendrella and her daughter Carol Raffanello.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Thursday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial in the spring will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 9AM until the time of the service at 11AM.