Obituaries: Joel Pelletier

Joel Pelletier 76 of Edgewater, Florida died at home on Sunday February 11th surrounded by his loving family. Joel was predeceased by his son Kerry. He is survived by his wife Susan, three sons. Joel and Jeanie of New Smyrna, Florida. Jody and April of Bristol, Ct. David of Edgewater, Florida. Three grandchildren, Amber, Anthony and Kylie. Also a great grandchild Arianna. Two brothers, Renaud and Antoinette of Bristol, Ct. Ivan Pelletier of Springfield, Mass. Three sisters, Solange Michaud of Ontario, Canada. Ann Carroll of New Brunswick, Canada. Gaetanne Vallee and friend Daniel Desjardins of Bristol, Ct. Joel had several nieces and nephews. Services were held on February 28th in Florida.

