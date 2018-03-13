Obituaries: Rex F. Hamilton

Rex F. Hamilton, 81, of Bristol, husband of Diane (Vanasse) Hamilton, and widower of Anita (Gumbel) Hamilton passed away peacefully at his home, Friday March 9th 2018. Rex was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on January 6, 1937 and was one of five sons of the late Rex Hamilton, Sr. and Louise (Wilmuth) Hamilton. He was raised in West Virginia where he attended school and graduated from Fairmont State University. He served his Country in the United States Navy from October 1954 until November 1957, where he received a Good Conduct Medal. Moved from Fairmont, WV to Bristol, CT in 1962 to begin employment for the Bristol Boys Club. Rex’s career spanned an incredible 42 years between the Bristol & Forestville Boys Clubs, where he helped guide and mentor countless youths, along with fellow director Norm Beland. Rex’s favorite activities with the Boys Club other than mentoring included trips to Camp Wangum, the annual Disney World trip, which he ran for an amazing 34 years. Rex loved sports, playing basketball whenever possible as well as softball for Eastern Plastics, and the Italian Social Club. Rex was a devoted member of the Bristol Tramps, Bristol Boys & Girls Club OM’s, and the Italian Social Club of Bristol for 55 years where he could be found on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Rex would organize the Annual Outing for the Italian Club as well as bus trips to New York Yankee games, his favorite team. Rex could always be found at the five o’clock meetings at The Sportsman (Sporty’s) or sun bathing at the beach. Rex loved the sunshine and the beach, his favorites being annual family vacations to Old Lyme, before enjoying his winter’s in Naples with his wife Diane. In addition to his wife, Rex is survived by two daughters: Debbie Sullivan of Bristol and Diana Rouillard and partner John Bruno, of Old Saybrook; sons-in-law: Mark Sullivan, of Bristol and Eugene Houle of North Carolina; five grandchildren: J.P. Sullivan and fiancée, Teresa Phillips, Alan Houle and wife, Becky, Mindy Rouillard and fiancée, Ashley Mooney, Rex Sullivan and wife, Kim, and Sean Houle and wife, Kerry; three great-grandchildren: Sophia and Jake Houle and Savannah Sullivan; three step-children: Lisa Janty and husband, David of Bolton, Robert Masotti and wife, Donna of Higganum, and Karen Roe of Medford, NJ; seven step-grandchildren: Samantha Petgrave, Marc Janty, Arianna and Alexandra Masotti, Alyssa, Zachary, and Gabriella Roe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four brothers, and last year by his daughter, Dee Houle whom he loved dearly. Memorial service will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday March 17, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday, March 16, between 4 PM and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Boy’s and Girl’s Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Rex’s memorial website at WWW.FUNKFUNERALHOME.COM

