Obituaries: Stanley J. Suchinski

Stanley J. Suchinski, 90, of Bristol, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday March 9, 2018. Stanley was a devoted husband to Nancy.

Born on January 22, 1928 in Pequabuck, CT to Michael and Katherine Suchinski. Stanley served at the end of WW II on a Navy supply ship off the coast of China.

He received his tool and die training at EC Goodwin Tech in New Britain in 1950. Taking the train to trade school is where he met the love of his life, Nancy Soucy, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on February 11, 2018.

Stanley worked at Eagle Lock Co. in Terryville until it closed. He then worked for Barnes Group in Forestville, which became Theis Precision Steel. Stanley also served as a Bristol Police Officer supernumerary, inspiring his son Brian to become a Police Officer, serving 44 years in the City of Bristol. Stanley was also permittee and bookkeeper for the Pequabuck Political and Social Club, which has provided many humorous stories shared by family whenever gathered.

A loving father to his sons Brian Suchinski and his wife Donna of Bristol and Mike Suchinski and his wife Debbie of Terryville; and his daughter Cindi Haire of Cromwell, as well as daughter-in-law, Alecia Schubert of Bristol. Stanley’s eldest son, Bruce Suchinski sadly died unexpectedly in September 2016. He was a proud “Jaje” to his grandchildren Kendra Dull, Kristine Suchinski, Katie Haire, Luke Suchinski and Sam Suchinski, as well as great-grandson Joey Brooker and great-granddaughter Renee Singleton. He loved them all dearly. He leaves his brother Hank Suchinski and his wife Cathy of Burlington, his sisters-in-law Ruth Suchinski and Mavis Suchinski and several nieces and nephews. Stanley was “Jaje” and Uncle Stanley to many, many more. All those he loved and was loved back by will truly miss his quiet patient manner, stoic strength and unconditional love. He was predeceased by his brothers Vincent, Walter and Joseph Suchinski and his sister Helen King.

The family would like to thank the staff at Village Green of Bristol for welcoming Stanley and Nancy into their lives and making them feel at home. We all find comfort in knowing Stanley was cared for and loved, and that our mother Nancy now has an extended family to help her through this difficult time.

A celebration of Stanley’s life will be held on Friday March 16, 2018 from 5PM until 7PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol with a service at 7PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Stanley’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.