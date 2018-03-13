Robbery on Pine Street; police seek suspect

A local restaurant on Pine Street was robbed on Monday.

Police said that on March 12 at 8:43 p.m., a lone male entered the Subway Restaurant, 815 Pine St., and committed a robbery when he threatened the use of a weapon.

Police said the suspect demanded money from the cashier while making a gesture with his hand that he had a weapon. The cashier then handed over an undetermined amount of money from the register, said police.

The cashier was not injured.

The suspect then fled the restaurant and the cashier then locked the door and dialed 9-1-1, said police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011.