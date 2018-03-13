Watershed association’s annual meeting March 25

The Pequabuck River Watershed Association’s annual meeting will be held Sunday, March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., in Bristol. Executive Director for Rivers Alliance of Connecticut, Margaret Miner, will hold a conversation about local water issues and state policy affecting our water. Attendees will also be treated to a tour of the Barnes Nature Center amphibian room.

The PRWA works in Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Harwinton, Plainville, and Plymouth to promote a healthy watershed and protect our waterways through education, advocacy, and outreach. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, go to www.fb.me/pequabuckriver or maryrydingsward@gmail.com or call (860)670-4761.