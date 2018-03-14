Cash mob event to support Dynamite Deals Sunday

David Haberfeld a local Bristol business man , is leading the effort to return the “cash mob” to Bristol.

Haberfeld is a local investor, landlord and also one of the administrators for the Facebook community page “Bristol Talks.” He recently had an idea to bring back the cash mobs.

A cash mob is inspired by flash mobs, and it’s sole purpose is to support local businesses and the community.

A cash mob is a call to action to the community, to go out on a particular day and commit to spending a minimum amount at a business. In turn creating support and exposure for the business chosen for that day.

The first cash mob has been scheduled for this Sunday, March 18. The target is the recently opened Dynamite Deals located at 15 Memorial Blvd, Bristol, Connecticut 06010.

Organizers request everyone spend a minimum $10 (which should be super easy at a grocery store.)

The store will be offering balloons and face painting for the kids. They are also planning some special sales for Sunday’s mob.

The cash mob organizer’s goal is to get 500 people to walk through the doors of this store on Sunday between the hours of 8 and 9 am.

The cash mob will be an ongoing event. Organizers announced they will be voting for future targets of the cash mob.