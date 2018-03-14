Dining listings, starting March 16

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY DINNER DANCE. Benefit for Brian’s Angels Warming Center. 6 to 11 p.m. Traditional Irish fare from Rodd’s On the Go. DJ Eric Sapp. Door prizes. Cash bar. Bristol Swedish Social Club, 38 Barlow St., Bristol. $30 per person. $50 per couple. (860) 214-8039. Tickets available at Rodd’s On the Go.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

BRISTOL

PASTA DINNER AND LIVE AUCTION FUNDRAISER. 6 p.m. Benefitting the Forestville Village Association. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

BRISTOL

FESTIVAL OF WINE AND SPIRITS. Presented by the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an array of fine wine, beer, and spirit tastings from top distributors coordinated by Maple End Package Store. Food. Live music by The Billy Cofrances Jazz Quartet. Large screens for viewing the NCAA Final Four. Spirited silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the renovation of the emergency center. The DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. RSVP by March 27. (860) 585-3365.