Kids listings, starting March 16

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS LEARN TO SWIM PROGRAM. Levels 1 to 6, PCA Parent Child Aquatics, Tiny Tots and Waterbugs offered. Register at Recreation Office, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. Office is open Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. $25 for seven weeks. (860) 747-6022.

BRISTOL

NETFLIX BINGE AFTERNOON: ‘80S TV SHOWS. 2 p.m. Young Adult Department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com/teen-department

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CRAFTS. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make something green and think spring. Children’s Department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

BRISTOL

#SELFIESUNDAY. 5 p.m. Wear your favorite hat to the library and take a selfie with it using selfie props. Bring your favorite book or your favorite friend to take a selfie. Tag the Bristol Library for a chance to win a prize. Young Adult Department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com/teen-department

CIRCLE STORIES, SONGS, AND CRAFTS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY. 2 p.m. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

BRISTOL

MISS KATIE FROM FOOD EXPLORERS. 10 a.m. Introduction to nutritious snacks. Children make and eat. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

BRISTOL

‘DREAMING ALOUD! A SHOW ABOUT HEROES! 10 a.m. With Grammy Award winning musician Les Julian. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 585-7787, ext. 6 www.BristolLib.com

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.