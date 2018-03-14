Miscellaneous listings, starting March 16

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to a disc jockey. Enjoy a buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress and door prizes. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

DINNER/ DANCE FUNDRAISER. Benefit for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach. 6 to 11 p.m. Traditional Irish food. DJ. Swedish Social Club, Barlow Street, Bristol. Raffle items sought.

ANNUAL ALL THINGS GREEN PROGRAM. 10 a.m. Put on your green for St. Patrick’s Day and follow clues around the nature center to find the pot of treasures. Crafts, treats, and St. Patrick’s Day facts. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Preserve, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Members, $3 per child, free for adults and seniors (65 and up). Non-members: $6 per child, $5 per adults and seniors (65-plus).

BRISTOL HISTORY ROOM OPEN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2005.

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT HOLISTIC FAIR AND BOTTLE DRIVE FOR BOY SCOUTS. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors: Readers, food, aura photos, health resources, bemer therapy, naturopath, more. VFW Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. (860) 989-0033. Free admission. Donations of food or suggest $5 donation for Plainville Food Pantry requested.

MONDAY, MARCH 19

PLAINVILLE

GOLF CLINIC FOR ADULTS. Organized by Plainville Recreation Department. 7 to 8:15 p.m. and runs for five weeks. First three classes at Wheeler School, last two at a local course. Learn the fundamentals. Register. (860) 747-6022.

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

PLAINVILLE

‘POWERFUL VOICES: CONNECTICUT WOMEN CHANGING DEMOCRACY.’ 7 p.m. Presented by the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. Program will explore the female voices from Connecticut who changed democracy in Connecticut and beyond. Plainville Historic Center, 29 Pierce St, Plainville. Wheelchair access available. Refreshments will be served. Public invited. www.cwhf.org

SOUTHINGTON

‘BROADWAY AT THE BREWERY.’ 6 to 9 p.m. Benefit for Southington Community Theatre. One dozen performers and vocalists from throughout Connecticut are lending their talent to the cause and will be performing Broadway favorites. In addition to craft beer by Witchdoctor Brewing, guests can pay a visit to The Whey Station food truck to purchase one of their gourmet grilled cheese offerings. Complete with cupcakes made in flavors meant to be paired with the craft beer offerings– donated by Sassy Mama Sweets of Southington. Witchdoctor Brewing Company, 168 Center St., Southington. $12 at the door.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

OTHER

PASSPORT ON WHEELS. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented by Hartford Public Library. For those who would like to apply for or renew a passport. Documents needed include an application (available online), evidence of citizenship, state issued ID or driver’s license, and a photocopy of both sides of the ID, a passport compliant photo and two checks or money orders, made payable to the U.S. Department of State and the Hartford Public Library. Photo services will be available for $10. Tunxis Community College, Founders Hall, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. kclark@hplct.org to schedule an appointment.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

BRISTOL

‘THE TAMING OF THE SHREW.’ 1 p.m. Shakespeare’s comedy with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. Refreshments funded by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S 2017 ANNUAL SPRING DANCE. Benefits PARC. 6 to 10 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Center St., Bristol. $50 per person. $30 per student or PARC member. Includes a family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine and music by DJ BBPro and gift baskets. (860) 747-0316, www.parcdisabilitiesct.org

BRISTOL

SINGLES PIZZA PARTY. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 p.m. Chance to hang out. Meet new friends. Pizza, salad, dessert. $5 for members. $15 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

OTHER

EASTER PLANTS AND BAKE SALE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 134 Main St., Terryville.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Walk takes an hour. Water view is super. After walk, go for lunch. No fee for walk. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

BRISTOL

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER. Hosted by the Business Education Foundation. 6 p.m., doors open. 6:30 p.m., trivia begins. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $25 per person. $90 per teams of four, $30 per person at the door. Ticket includes food. Cash bar available. 21-plus event. Tickets available at bit.ly/BEFTrivia. Deadline to buy tickets is April 5. (860) 584-7043, sarahmichell@c.bristol.ct.us

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

OTHER

SWAN (SUPPORT WOMEN ARTISTS NOW) DAY. 5 p.m. to midnight. Annual female-centric arts festival. Trinity on Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. www.swandayct.com

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

MONDAY, APRIL 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO THE MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. 8:30 a.m., leaves St. Stanislaus parking lot, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes bus, casino wheel and food voucher. Reservations. (860) 589-5597.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

WINTER GALLERY SHOW FEATURING FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY. Artists featured are Glenn Affleck, Patricia DiCosimo, Ricardo Dominguez, Katerina Kretsch, Jerry Houle, Paul Osgood, Denise Saldana, Gene Suponski. Farmington Library, 6 Monteith Dr., Farmington. Free and open to the public.

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY SANDRA SWANSON FRIES OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru MARCH 29

OTHER

GALLERY EXHIBITION: ‘RECENT WORKS’ BY BRIAN OWENS. Open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Collection of sand art in epoxy resin and soft pastels. Wallace Barns and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Gallery, Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. asimoes@tunxis.edu