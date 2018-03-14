Music listings, starting March 16

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

PLAINVILLE

CENTER STAGE JAZZ. A program of the Plainville Wind Ensemble know for their jazz and big band sound. 7 to 11 p.m. Directed by David Zoni. Dress to impress. Bring your own snacks, mixers, and BYOB. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $20 per person, available from any ensemble member or at the Plainville Recreation Department on Whiting St., Plainville. Limited number of tickets at the door.

OTHER

ZOE AND CLOYD. Presented by GuitartownCT Productions. 7:30 p.m. Folk, country, old-time, bluegrass sound. Best Video Film and Cultural Center, 1842 Whitney Ave., Hamden. $15. www.GuitartownCT.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

BRISTOL

THE NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA AND BRISTOL EASTERN HIGH SCHOOL MADRIGAL SINGERS. 3 p.m. Neely Bruce’s “Introduction and Grand March: An Orchestral Homage to the late W.A. Mozart of Salzburg and the late C.E. Ives of Danbury; Richard Donahue’s “Our Fathers Built This Goodly House;” Thomas Duffy’s “Overture 1776.” Kara Friedman, first prize winner of the 2016-17 Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition will be featured soloist in Debussy’s “Premier Rhapsody for Clarinet and Orchestra.” Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. $20 for adults, and $10 for students. Available at www.NutmegSymphony.org or at the door.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

OTHER

2018 SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL. 1 p.m. Six high school jazz bands, including Plainville High School, will perform 30 minutes each. $10 for the main level, $20 for balcony. The Infinity Hall, Route 44, Norfolk. www.InfinityHall.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.