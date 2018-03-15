Betts appointed as Ranking Member of Public Health Committee

State Representative Whit Betts (R-77) announced that he has been appointed Ranking Member of the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides.

As the highest ranking House Republican on the committee, a press release from Republicans said, Betts will work with fellow committee leadership on legislation regarding important public health issues facing Connecticut, including the opioid epidemic, mental health and substance abuse, and caring for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the disabled, as well as ensuring support for Bristol Hospital.

“Public Health is vital to the well-being of residents, families, and communities each and every day,” said Betts in a press release. “As a fundamental role of government, public health initiatives help to improve and protect communities, allowing people to lead healthy lives. I’d like to thank House Leader Klarides for the honor of being appointed to this position, and I look forward to serving the residents of the 78th district and the people of Connecticut in this capacity.”

In addition to this newly appointed leadership role, Betts, a House Republican Assistant Leader, also serves on the Higher Education & Employment Advancement and Appropriations Committees in the General Assembly.

The 2018 legislative session will adjourn on May 7.

Betts is currently running for reelection in the 77th district.