The Annual Junior Miss Southington Pageant will be held Sunday, June 10 at the Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington.

Contestants can be between the ages of 4 to a senior in high school. The pageant is open to all Connecticut residents.

Areas of competition are: interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions.

Deadline to register is May 30.

For information, contact JoAnne Salerno at putinontheritz@aol.com or (860) 620-3221 or Jodie Derwin at (860) 518-9041.