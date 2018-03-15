Traffic changes for Saturday’s Shamrock Run

On Saturday, March 17, the 16th Annual Shamrock Road Race will be taking place at Chippens Hill Middle School on James P. Casey Road and the surrounding area. Race officials and BPD officers will be on hand to assist motorists in the area. The event will result in some traffic restrictions and delays in the area. Motorist traveling through the area are advised to use caution as runners will be on the roads or use an alternate route to avoid the area.

Beginning at 6 a.m., the parking restrictions listed below will be in effect.

No parking on both sides of Perkins Street between the Perkins Street “S” curves and Pine Hurst Road.

No parking on both sides of Peacedale Street between Perkins Street and the eastern most entrance of Chippens Hill Middle School.

No parking along the north curb of Peacedale Street between the eastern most entrance of Chippens Hill Middle School and Eastwood Road.

No parking on both sides of James P. Casey Road between Perkins Street and Battle Street

Motorist traveling through the area should use caution as walkers and runners will be in the roadway. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end about 12 p.m. Participants will use the following roads:

Peacedale Street

Perkins Street

James P. Casey Road

Pinehurst Road

Lawrence Lane

Hill Street

Matthews Street

Clark Avenue

Battle Street