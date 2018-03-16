Police blotter for March 16

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests:

Lynn L. Anderson, 58, of 298 Harwinton Ave., Plymouth, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Idaris Andujar, 18, of 149 Winfield Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Wendy Chamberland, 55, of 85 Terryville Ave. C, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Devon Crussana, 31, of 267 Main St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Santiago Isaza, 20, of 1 Willow Ct., Cromwell, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Judith Marie Masterson, 64, of 51 Makara St., Pequabuck, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Dario Tanasi, 34, of 173 Longview Av., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jack R. Yeamans, 40, of 415 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 5, and charged with misuse of plate and possession of drug paraphernalia. In another incident on the same day, Yeamans, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Albert Jacob Landrette, 35, of 74 Broderick Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 6, and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Robert Nordgren, 35, of 150 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 6, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening. In another incident on the same day, Nordgren, was also charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.

Kayley Vitale, 24, of 1102 East Main St., Apt. 42, Meriden, was arrested on Tuesday, March 6, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Dennis Yariel Aponte, 20, of 200 Yale St., Apt. 17B, Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, March 7, and charged with violation of probation. In another incident of the same day, Aponte, was also charged with violation of probation.

Marcel Joseph Boisvert, 51, of 113 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 7, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to obey a stop sign.

Ryan J Burns, 31, of 191 Bird Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 7, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.

Crystal Blake, 34, of 251 Todd Hollow Rd., Plymouth, was arrested on Thursday, March 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ashley Dunbar, 33, of 19 Zebulan St., East Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, March 8, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of narcotic substance, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Christopher Jones, 22, of 125 Shawn Dr., Apt. H14, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 8, and charged with disorderly conduct, and criminal violation of a protective order.

Lenell Nelson, 31, of 42 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 8, and charged with operating or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance. In another incident on the same day, Nelson was also charged with second degree failure to appear.

Sabrina Slemp, 27, of 36 Lexi Lane, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 8, and charged with third degree larceny and second degree forgery.

Robert Blanchette, 32, of 42 Pentlow Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and criminal violation of a protective order.

Michael D. Brague Jr., 38, 11 North Barnes, Waterbury, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and failure to obey control signal.

Darwin Gordillo, 38, of 295 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with speeding, and first offense operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.

Joseph Moore, 33, of 20 Quaker Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, and second degree threatening.

Melissa A. Ouellette, 47, of 6 Round Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with the operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.

Marlene Shepard, 48, of 516 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with walking on a roadway while intoxicated.

Christine M. Sievel, 31, of 535 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Robert J. Theriault, 54, of 100 South Plains Rd., Southington, was arrested on Friday, March 9, and charged with the operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, and first offense operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.

Kenneth Adamo, 30, of 33 Hillside Ave., Torrington, was arrested on Saturday, March 10, and charged with first degree burglary, third degree larceny, and sixth degree larceny.

Nicholas Daniel Drezek, 25, of 29 Tower Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 10, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and failure to obey a stop sign.

Ryan Jablonski, 30, of 420 King St., Apt. C7, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 10, and charged with third degree larceny. In another incident on the same day, Jablonski was also charged with criminal violation of a protective order due to threatening, and second degree threatening.

Sabrina L. Merrifield, 37, of 51 Richard Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 10, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and operation of a motor vehicle while under with influence with a child under the age of 18 as a passenger.

Nicholas Michael Petosa, 22, of 30 Walnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 10, and charged with violation of probation.

Tatiana Charisma Reyes, 19, of 22 Heritage Blvd., Middletown, was arrested on Saturday, March 10, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Aaren Dutkiewicz, 28, of 26 Upson St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 11, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Patrice L. Landry, 59, of 131 Mercier Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 11, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.

Epifanio Oritz Jr., 39, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 11, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.