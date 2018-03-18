Fire report for March 16

The Bristol Fire Departmetn reported the following incidents:

March 2

30 Cemetery Ave., power line down.

Perkins Street, power line down

Camp Street and Maxine Road, power line down.

210 Redstone Hill Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

51 Oakridge Rd., building or structure weakened or collapsed.

165 Vance Rd., power line down.

21 Richmond Place, power line down.

41 Old Farm Rd., power line down.

Woodland Street and Goodwin Street, power line down.

79 Constance Lane, power line down.

Washington Street, wind storm, tornado, hurricane assessment.

104 Falls Brook Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other

191 Riverside Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

177 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

51 Burlington Ave., power line down.

1444 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

222 Park St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

18 Woodbine St., good intent call, other.

325 Mix St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

Rogers Road and Lantern Hill Rd., power line down.

680 Lake Ave., power line down.

Strawberry Hill Road and Steven Street, power line down.

757 Camp St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

720 Birch St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

238 King St., power line down.

Rich Lane and Spark Avenue, power line down.

121 Farmington Ave., gas leak (natural or LPG).

March 3

705 Lake Ave., power line down.

83 Glendale Dr., good intent call, other.

1660 Stafford Avenue, smoke detector activation, no fire.

89 Nicholas Dr., passenger vehicle fire.

Peck Lane and Wolcott Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Sherman Street and Putnam Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Boardman Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

March 4

187 Blakeslee St., lock-out.

42 Century Dr., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

41 Summer St., lock-out.

187 Garden St., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

45 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Cozy Lane and Andrews Street, accident, potential accident, other.

185 Frederick St., cooking fire, confined to container.

March 5

97 Seminary St., lock-out.

200 Riverside Ave., lock-out.

295 Park St., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

47 Cedar St., power line down.

68 Birch St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

188 Prospect st., electrical wiring, equipment problem, other.

March 6

186 Wolcott St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

89 Park St., lock-out.

16 Jeanette St., trash or rubbish fire, contained.

222 East Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

202 Mountain View Ave., fire in portable building, fixed location.

137 Old Turnpike Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

March 7

185 Broad St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

272 Glendale Dr., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

324 Brook St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

71 Surrey Dr., water evacuation.

848 Stafford Ave., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

135 Sheffield Lane, smoke detector activation, no fire.

131 Kenney St., power line down.

151 Silo Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Broad Place and Meiklem Street, power line down.

Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Prospect Street and Queen Street, power line down.

27 Melrose St., good intent call, other.

46 Simpkins Dr., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

43 Beacon St., fuel burner/ boiler malfunction, fire confined.

93 Yarde Dr., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

March 8

5 Cranberry Lane, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Woodland Street and Goodwin Street, power line down.

Plank Hill Road and Brentwood Drive, power line down.

632 King St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

197 Grove St., power line down.

149 LaCava Rd., power line down.

250 Jacobs St., power line down.

62 Marion St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

111 Perry Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

64 Race St., good intent call, other.

457 Shrub Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

March 9,

124 Main St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

681 Redstone Hill Rd.

181 Sherbrook St.

215 West Washington St., power line down.