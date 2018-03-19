Have a sip from this fundraising ‘Vine’

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center will be hosting the second annual From the Vine Wine Tasting fundraising event on Friday, April 27.

Doreen Stickney, director of development and marketing, said Imagine Nation has hosted wine tasting events before, but last year was the first time the signature, From the Vine Wine Tasting, was hosted. Last year;s event raised over $8,000, said Stickney.

“The funds went to support all of our educational initiatives, here at Imagine Nation,” said Stickney. “All of our museum studios, and programming for children and families.”

Bristol-based Maple End Package Store will return as the beverage sponsor, offering a variety of wines, spirits, and beers. Emily’s Catering Group of Bristol will be providing a range of foods including a risotto bar. The museum cafe will have coffee and desserts.

Silk n’ Steel will be providing live music for the event.

“It’s our most important fundraiser of the year,” said Heather Grance, the museum’s marketing specialist. “We are a nonprofit organization; because it is our biggest fundraiser, it’s crucial for us, for our funding throughout the year. It really affects what we’re able to do all year long.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available, as are tickets, online or in person at the museum. To purchase tickets online, visit www.imaginenation.org/winetasting, or contact Doreen Stickney at doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org.

The event dress code is business casual.