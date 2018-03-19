How much trivia do you know?

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Business Education Foundation will host their first ever Trivia Night Fundraiser on Friday, April 6, at Nuchie’s Restaurant, located at 164 Central St., Bristol. Proceeds will benefit the BEF Mini-Grants and other programs that benefit the Bristol Public School system.

Representing the Board of Education on the BEF is Sarah Mitchell, community Communications coordinator for the BOE.

“We were formed back in 1991 as a way to be a liaison between the business community and the schools,” explained Mitchell. “So, we’re tied in the BOE and the Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce are part of the 501(c)(3).”

The event, which is for ages 21 and over, will be hosted by Digital Tracks Entertainment, which is owned and operated by DJ Anthony Apuzzo, who has worked as a DJ for over twenty years.

Tickets are available ahead of time, $25 per person or $90 for a team of four. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $30 per person. Ticket prices includes food, and there will be a cash bar available. The online ticket deadline is Thursday, April 5. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

To purchase tickets online visit, http://bit.ly/ BEFTrivia. If you have any questions, contact Sarah Mitchell at 869.584.7043 or sarahmitchell@ci.bristol.ct.us.