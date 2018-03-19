Mum Fest Ball, craft fair in works

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Preparations for the 2018 Mum Festival are already underway, as the committee works to raise funds for the reinstated Mum Ball.

Linda Salisbury is chairing the Mum Ball, and is busy preparing for one of the first fundraisers of the year, the Spring Fling Craft fair, one of the three major fundraisers that Salisbury chairs. The craft fair will be held the weekend of April 21 and 22, at the Bristol Polish Citizens Club.

Salisbury said the Mum Festival has been around since 1962, when it was originally one weekend. It has since branched into three weekends worth of events, including a parade and a week-long carnival.

“They used to have the Mum Festival Ball, and that ended sometime around the late ‘70s, early ‘80s,” explained Salisbury. “That will be Sept. 29, it’s a formal affair. It’s going to be at the Chippanee Country Club.”

Anyone looking to get involved, either as a volunteer or as a vendor, is encouraged to visit the Mum Festival website, www.bristolmumfestival.com, to find more details.

Tickets to the Mum Ball are slated to go on sale in July.