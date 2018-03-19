Obituaries: Arline C. Papa

Arline C. Papa passed away peacefully, Friday (March 16, 2018) at Sheridan Woods Health Care Center. She was born December 15, 1939 in Bristol Connecticut, the third of four children of the late Joseph A. and Claire (Morin) Papa.

Arline graduated from Saint Anthony High School, class of 1959. Following graduation, she joined the Convent in Morristown, New Jersey and became a Philippine Nun. After her return to CT she was stationed at Saint Anthony Grammar School in Bristol, CT. Sister Arline was an educator and eventually was a school principal as well as a Mother Superior.

The next chapter in her life she was a social worker for the City of Waterbury with both the Welfare and Health Departments. Living in Waterbury, she met her love and life partner, Denis Charpentier. They enjoyed traveling to Lake George and spent winters in Port Orange Florida.

Arline is survived by her oldest brother: Father Frank Papa of Front Royal Virginia; her younger sister and brother-in-law: Shirley and Al Stone Sr of Bristol CT; her nephew and his life partner; Allen Stone Jr and Stephen Raney and their daughter Brianna Roque of Vernon CT, her nephew John Stone and his life partner Mary Gamble of Los Angeles, CA, her nephew Nickolas Papa and his wife Michelle of Westbrook, CT her niece Angela Papa and her life partner Mike Gentile of Beaufort, SC; her great niece and husband: Alyssa and Aaron Toddammon and children Mila and Owen of Groton, CT her nephew Joe Papa III of Audubon, NJ her great niece Haley Papa of Kill Devil Hills, NC and great nephew Ryan Papa of Las Vegas, NV; and the entire Charpentier family who have all loved her. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her partner: Denis Charpentier; her brother: Joseph Papa Jr; her sister-in-law: Joanne Papa; and her nephew: Tony Papa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday (March 22, 2018) at Saint Anthony Church, 111 School Street Bristol. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave Bristol. There are no calling hours.

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is in care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a worthy cause important to you in Arline’s name.

