Obituaries: Joseph A. Roy

Joseph A. Roy, Jr., 82, of Bristol, widower of Doreen (Fournier) Roy, died on Sunday (March 18, 2018) at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton. Joe was born in Bristol on July 20, 1935 and was a son of the late Joseph A. Roy, Sr., and Ella (Allaire) Roy. A lifelong Bristol resident, he attended local schools, graduated from Bristol High School and later Pratt Institute in Brooklyn with a degree in Industrial Design. He first worked for Display Craft before founding his own company, Creative Dimensions. Throughout his life he created religious art for his passion project, Tarrywood Designs. He was active with the Bristol Boys Club where he was a longtime member of the Older Member’s Association. Joe is survived by five children: Joel Roy and wife, Kathy of Morris, Marie Roy of Rocky Hill, Paula Goodman and husband, Tom of Corpus Christi, TX, Glendon Roy and partner, Patrick Gaerlan of San Francisco, CA, and Gregory Roy and wife, Jill of Gorham, ME; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Celine Roy, grandson, Marcus Kosak, and his three siblings: Pierre and Bernie Roy, and Marie Washburn. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (March 22, 2018) at 10:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM. Memorial donations, in Joe’s name, may be made to Cherry Brook Health Care Center, c/o Rebecca Stevenson, 102 Dyer Ave., Canton, CT 06019. Please visit Joe’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

