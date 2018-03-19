Obituaries: Joseph Ceuch

Joseph Ceuch, 98, of Terryville, husband of the late Ludwine Ceuch passed away Saturday March 17, 2018 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Joe was born June 17, 1919 in Terryville, CT, son of the late Peter and Rose Ceuch. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Arthur G. Russell Co. of Bristol. He was a parishioner of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe was a humble, honest, creative and generous man. He cherished his grandchildren and loved watching them excel at sports and theater. Joe was an avid gardener who was known for his awesome tomatoes. He especially enjoyed playing cribbage and watching the Giants with his sons.

He leaves behind his six children, Lori Roraback and her husband Jerry of Middlebury, Marta Rubenoff of New Hartford, Elizabeth Krosnicki of Bristol, Gregory Ceuch of Harwinton, Michael Ceuch and his wife Sharon of Torrington and John Ceuch and his partner Maureen Quinn of Torrington; his grandchildren, Ashley, Lauren, Natalie, Elaine, Julie, Leigh, Nolan and Sonya and his great grandchildren, Caden, Bryson and Enri. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Ceuch.

The family gives special thanks to Joe’s wonderful caregiver’s.

A Divine Liturgy will be held Friday 11AM at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives & friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Friday morning from 9AM until leaving for the church at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville, CT 06786.