Obituaries: Kenneth Burnham

Kenneth Burnham, 52, of New Britain, passed away March 14, 2018 at home.

Kenneth was born June 15, 1965 in Bristol, CT, son of Christine (Lyga) Burnham of Southington and Frank Burnham of Cheshire. Prior to his illness he was employed at John’s Auto Body of New Britain. Ken liked to fish and snowmobile.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sons, Kenneth Burnham of Southington, Noah Gardner and Jayden Garner both of Hartland, Maine; his daughters, Mallory Burnham and Katie Burnham both of Southington; his brother, Michael Burnham of Falmouth, MA; his step-brother, Mac Scott of Oakland, CA; his sister Lynda Burnham of Torrington and his grandchildren, Serene, Jace and Mileena Burnham.

Funeral services will be private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com