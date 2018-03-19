Obituaries: Marie E. Vorwerk,

Marie E. Vorwerk, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Ingraham Manor. She was born in Bristol on November 28, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Emil and Vonda (Reinke) Vorwerk.

She taught Business at Hartford Public H.S. for 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. She received her B.S. degree from Ohio State University, and her Masters degree from the University of Hartford. She is survived by five nieces, Donna Stockman of Bristol, Marilyn Gere of Meriden, Suzanne Myskowski of Berlin, Beth Brazis of Watertown and Vonda DeVeau of Burlington, a nephew, Arthur Radun of Ohio, great nieces, Ruth Vontell and Melissa Lifson, great great niece Emily Lifson, great great nephews, Quinn Vontell, Chadd Vontell, Bret Myskowski and Eric Myskowski. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Helen V. Williams of Bristol, and Martha Brazis of Watertown. Funeral services are private. Burial will be in West Cemetery, Bristol. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. To leave a condolence message, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

