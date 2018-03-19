Obituaries: Roland Desjardins

Roland Desjardins, 84, a longtime resident of Plainville, CT, died peacefully on March 14, 2018, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born December 20, 1933 in New Brunswick, Canada.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Evelyne (Dube) Desjardins, daughter Brigitte and husband William of Plainville, CT, son Marcel of Plainville, CT, daughter Lise and husband James of New Britain, CT, son Daniel and wife Rosanne of Hopewell Junction, NY, brother Roger Desjardins of Salem, NH and sister Regina Soucy of New Brunswick, Canada. Roland left behind grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica and her husband Jesse, Kevin, Laura, Timothy, Samantha, Julianne and Aimee. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Annie (Lozier) of New Brunswick, Canada and his sister Edwina Levesque of Ste. David, Maine.

Roland retired from Tilcon in New Britain, CT. He was a member of Saint Dominic’s Church in Southington, CT.

The family extends their thanks to all of the wonderful staff at the Live Well Center, formerly known as the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, in Plantsville for the excellent care Roland received.

On Monday, March 19, the family will receive friends and family starting at 9 AM at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, CT, 06062. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM at The Church of Saint Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington, CT 06489. Burial will be held in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Plainville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or by going to alz.org. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.