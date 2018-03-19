Obituaries: Susanne L. Rosshirt

Susanne L. Rosshirt, 94, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 17, 2018 with her family at her side.

Susanne was born on July 3, 1923 in Munich, Germany the daughter of Hans and Analise Greuel. She loved bicycling, hiking and was an avid skier to the age of 90. Growing up in Germany she adored the Alps and often took annual trips back while visiting her sisters and extended family. Susanne enjoyed life, family, classical music, piano, playing bridge with her close friends and was a voracious reader.

She leaves her children and their spouses, Herman and Nancy Rosshirt of Canton, Werner and Gail Rosshirt of Farmington and Carla and Ed Bennick of Grand Haven, MI; grandchildren Lindsay, Allison, Gregory, Joseph and James Rosshirt and Amanda and William Bennick; sisters Hannele Pfeiffer, Christine Engl and her husband Robert and Ulrike Leitz and her husband Knut and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothea Vossius.

Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.