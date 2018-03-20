Obituaries: Debra Jean Michaud

Debra Jean Michaud, 52, of Bristol, beloved wife of Steve Michaud, died unexpectedly on Monday (March 12, 2018) while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, SC. Debbie was born in Bristol on October 5, 1965 and was a daughter of William and Doris (Bilodeau) Stapleford of Bristol. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended local schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School. She’s worked as a project manager for National Sign for several years and she loved to cook and enjoyed gardening. In addition to her husband and parents, Debbie leaves her son: Ryan Burns of Bristol; two grandchildren: Damian Burns-Paradis and James Pinette; a brother: Michael Stapleford and Julie Legere of Lancaster, NH; her beloved: Bob Paradis; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her only sister: Laura Paradis. The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday (March 23, 2018) between 5 and 8 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Debbie’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

