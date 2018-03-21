Dining listings, starting March 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

PLAINVILLE

‘SWEET AFFAIR’ DESSERT SHOWCASE FUNDRAiSER. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Samplings of delicious desserts from area businesses such as Bolo Bakery & Café, JV’s Taproom, J. Timothy’s, Aqua Turf Club, Kenzie Kakes, Rita’s of Farmington. More. Plainville High School, 47 Holcomb Way, Plainville. $10 for adults and $5 for students. (860) 919-6225. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

BRISTOL

FESTIVAL OF WINE AND SPIRITS. Presented by the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an array of fine wine, beer, and spirit tastings from top distributors coordinated by Maple End Package Store. Food. Live music by The Billy Cofrances Jazz Quartet. Large screens for viewing the NCAA Final Four. Spirited silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the renovation of the emergency center. The DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. RSVP by March 27. (860) 585-3365.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

FROM THE VINE WINE TASTING. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Food stations by Emily’s Caterin Group of Bristol. Wine and spirit tasting by Maple End Package Store. Live music by Silk N Steel. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. $50 per person. Limited tickets at the door. www.imaginenation.org/winetasting (860) 540-3160. doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org. RSVP by April 20.