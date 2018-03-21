Health listings, starting March 23

MONDAY, MARCH 26

BRISTOL

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATIONS. 1 to 6 p.m. Hillside Community Church, 435 Broad St., Bristol. www.redcrossblood.org, 1-800-RED CROSS.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

BRISTOL

NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION 90 DAY CHECK UP. 8 to 9 a.m. Part of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce Health and Wellness Seminar Series. Elizabeth Hill of Green Heart Living will provide tools to help celebrate what has worked, get clear on what has gotten in the way, align with your goals, and get excited about how to accomplish your goals. Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, The Executive Suites at 440 North Main St., Bristol. Registration is required. Space is limited. (860) 584-4718. Info@CentralCTChambers.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.