Kids’ listings, starting March 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

BRISTOL

DROP IN CRAFT: EMOJI MASKS. 3 to 5 p.m. Use the given materials to make your own emoji mask. Take a selfie with it at the library. Teen Department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/teen-department (860)585-7787 ext. 6.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

BRISTOL

SPRING GALA. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Bristol Public Library and the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department. Get your photograph taken with a big white bunny. Photos are $10 and come with a frame for kids to decorate, provided by Angel Moon Photography. Make springtime crafts, play carnival games, and more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860)584-7787. valerietoner@bristolct.com

PLAINVILLE

ALICE IN WONDERLAND MAD HATTER TEA PARTY. 11 a.m. For ages 5 to 10. Children are invited to wear their silliest hats. Hear excerpts from the story. Do some activities, help set the table, enjoy a tea party. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. Register.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

BRISTOL

POKEMON CLUB. 2 p.m. Crafts, games, scavenger hunts, books. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860)584-7787. valerietoner@bristolct.com

MONDAY, MARCH 26

BRISTOL

NETFLIX BINGE NIGHT: MOVIES BASED ON BOOKS. 5:30 p.m. Vote on book that was made into a movie. Teen Department, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/teen-department (860)585-7787 ext. 6.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

SIXTH ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Princesses, Spiderman, Batman, and many other costume characters. Face painting, balloon sculpting, glitter tattoos, DJ. For boys and girls. Bring your camera for photo opportunities. Raffle tickets and other items for sale. (Credit card accepted.) Proceeds benefit CCMC’s Oncology Department and Southington Community Services. Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $15 per person in advance. No tickets at the door. (860) 620-3221, PutinOnTheRitz@aol.com, (860) 518-9041.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. Families are invited to bring their dinner and a blanket. Tables and chairs will be provided. This month’s feature, “Coco.” Rated PG. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT. Contestants sought. Must be between the ages of 4 to high school senior. Areas of competition are interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Open to all Connecticut residents. Deadline to register is May 30. Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington. (860) 620-3221, putinontheritz@aol.com , (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.