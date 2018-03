SUNDAY, MARCH 25

BRISTOL

PEQUABUCK RIVER WATERSHED ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING. 1 to 3 p.m. PRWA works in Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Harwinton, Plainville, and Plymouth. Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Free and open to the public. maryrydingsward@gmail.com. (860) 670-4761.