Miscellaneous listings, starting March 23

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S 2017 ANNUAL SPRING DANCE. Benefits PARC. 6 to 10 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Center St., Bristol. $50 per person. $30 per student or PARC member. Includes a family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine and music by DJ BBPro and gift baskets. (860) 747-0316, www.parcdisabilitiesct.org

PAINT NIGHT. 4 to 6 p.m. Benefit for Project Graduation. Wheeler Regional YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. $35. Advance registration. (860) 990-5929, capmad32@yahoo.com

BRISTOL

SINGLES PIZZA PARTY. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 p.m. Chance to hang out. Meet new friends. Pizza, salad, dessert. $5 for members. $15 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

OTHER

EASTER PLANTS AND BAKE SALE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 134 Main St., Terryville.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

BRISTOL

TENEBRAE-SERVICES OF LIGHTS. Palm Sunday,7 p.m. Hymns, scripture reading, prayer and extinguishing and lighting of candles. Saint Francis de Sales at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Walk takes an hour. Water view is super. After walk, go for lunch. No fee for walk. (860) 582-8229.

MARCH 25, 29, APRIL 1

PLAINVILLE

HOLY WEEK SERVICES. 10 a.m., Palm Sunday, March 25, service. 7 p.m., Thursday, March 29, Tenebrae- Maundy Thursday Service. 10 a.m., Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday service. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901 churchoffice@uccplainville.org

MARCH 26-APRIL 1

PLAINVILLE

EASTER CELEBRATIONS. Holy Week Confessions: Monday, March 26, 6 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, March 27, 8:45 a.m.; Wednesday, March 28, 4 p.m.; Saturday, March 31, noon. Thursday, March 29, 7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper; Friday, March 30, 3 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Good Friday; March 31, Holy Saturday, 11 a.m., Blessing of the Easter Food, 7:30 p.m., Easter Vigil; Sunday, April 1, 8:30 a.m., Easter Mass; 10:30 a.m., Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord. Easter Egg hunt to follow 10:30 a.m. Mass on the side of the rectory along South Canal Street. Bring a basket or bag to collect Easter eggs. Some prizes. Take photos with Easter Bunny. Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. www.olmct.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

OTHER

SINGLES MOVIE EVENING. 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet in the lobby before movies start. Everyone decides which movie to see. You buy your tickets. After, go nearby for refreshments. Picture Show, 19 Frontage Rd., Berlin. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

BRISTOL

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER. Hosted by the Business Education Foundation. 6 p.m., doors open. 6:30 p.m., trivia begins. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $25 per person. $90 per teams of four, $30 per person at the door. Ticket includes food. Cash bar available. 21-plus event. Tickets available at bit.ly/BEFTrivia. Deadline to buy tickets is April 5. (860) 584-7043, sarahmichell@c.bristol.ct.us

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

BRISTOL

THE 9TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be showcasing. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, health living, sports items, candles. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Free drawing ticket with your $1 admission. A few crafter spaces available, but no jewelry or food. lynn.damboise@snet.net

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

OTHER

SWAN (SUPPORT WOMEN ARTISTS NOW) DAY. 5 p.m. to midnight. Annual female-centric arts festival. Trinity on Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. www.swandayct.com

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

MONDAY, APRIL 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO THE MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. 8:30 a.m., leaves St. Stanislaus parking lot, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes bus, casino wheel and food voucher. Reservations. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

BRISTOL

ADULT COLORING CRAZE. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be supplied. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins welcome. Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

MAD HATTER AUCTION AND GALA. 6:30 p.m. Fund raiser for St. Philip House and Chrysalis Center. Cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

WINTER GALLERY SHOW FEATURING FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY. Artists featured are Glenn Affleck, Patricia DiCosimo, Ricardo Dominguez, Katerina Kretsch, Jerry Houle, Paul Osgood, Denise Saldana, Gene Suponski. Farmington Library, 6 Monteith Dr., Farmington. Free and open to the public.

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY SANDRA SWANSON FRIES OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru MARCH 29

OTHER

GALLERY EXHIBITION: ‘RECENT WORKS’ BY BRIAN OWENS. Open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Collection of sand art in epoxy resin and soft pastels. Wallace Barns and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Gallery, Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. asimoes@tunxis.edu