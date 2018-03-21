Music listings, starting March 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

BRISTOL

SPIRIT SHAKER. Legends, 192 Pine St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

BRISTOL

THE CHAPARRALS. 7 to 11 p.m. Music and dancing. Snacks and set-ups available. BYOB. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $12. Reservations suggested. (860) 585-5411, info@thecarouselmuseum.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

OTHER

2018 SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL. 1 p.m. Six high school jazz bands, including Plainville High School, will perform 30 minutes each. $10 for the main level, $20 for balcony. The Infinity Hall, Route 44, Norfolk. www.InfinityHall.com

BRISTOL

SPRING FLING FEATURING AL FENTON BIG BAND. 7:30 to 11 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $12. Reservations suggested. (860) 585-5411, info@thecarouselmuseum.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. “An Evening the Pops, Music in the Springtime.” Special guests Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers. “Danzas Cubanas” by Robert Sheldon. “The Irish Washerwoman” by Leroy Anderson. “Big Band Bash,” which features songs from the Big Band era, “Tuxedo Junction,” “Take the ‘A’ Train,” and “One O’Clock Jump.” Also, “Overture to ‘Candide’” by Leonard Bernstein, “Star Wars” by John Williams. Special musical presentation of “Casey at the Bat,” featuring Bill Rodman as Casey and narration by Bob Adams. Admission is free. Monetary donations accepted. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.