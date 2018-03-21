Obituaries: Frances J. Raboin

Frances J. Raboin, 90, of Bristol, widow of Andre J. Raboin, passed away on Tuesday (March 20, 2018) at Avery Heights, Hartford.

Frances was born on July 9, 1927 in Canada to the late Adelard and Eugenie (Raymond) Theriault. Frances was a lifelong Bristol resident. After graduating from high school Frances spent her career working as a bookkeeper in the Oil Industry, working for Caldor, Superior Electric and Raboin Oil Service. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and her cat, Molly. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. Frances is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Ray and Sharon Raboin of Hebron; two daughters and sons-in-law: Joan and Brian Achilli of Bristol, Andrea and Peter Bogue of Middletown; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (March 26, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. There are no calling hours. There will be a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, for burial. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Frances’ family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Avery Heights, station 1, who cared for her so lovingly in her final days as well as her charge nurse Christine Curry, RN, for her thoughtfulness. Please visit Frances’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com