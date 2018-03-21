Obituaries: Robert E. Graff

Robert E. Graff passed away peacefully, Sunday (March 18, 2018) at Hartford Hospital. He was born August 28, 1949 in Hartford Connecticut and the son of the late Stanley and Veronica (Kraley) Graff.

Robert enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Robert is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Tanya of Bristol, Chris and Jessica of Bristol; five brothers and sisters-in-law: Steve and Deborah of Rocky Hill, Larry and Kathy of California, Richard and Fran of Plainville, Ken and Kitty of Alabama, Stanley and Julie of Plainville; his four grandchildren: Taylor, Zachary, Chad, Mason; many nieces and nephews; his caretaker: Karen Decaro of Mansfield; and Allen Luke of Mansfield who was like a son to him.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Saturday (March 24, 2018) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (March 24, 2018) between 10 AM and 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Robert’s name.

Please visit Robert’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com