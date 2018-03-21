Performance listings, starting March 23

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

BRISTOL

13TH ANNUAL COMEDY NIGHT. Benefit for Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut, which operates Harry S. Barnes Nature Center and the Indian Rock Nature Preserve. National headline comedians. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol.

‘SOMEONE MUST WASH THE DISHES: AN ‘ANTI-SUFFRAGE’ SATIRE.’ In celebration of Women’s History Month. 1 p.m. performed by Michael LaRue of Tales Well Told. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787. Made possible by a memorial/ honor wall donation by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

APRIL 6-8

BRISTOL

‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.’ Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Performed by St. Paul Performing Arts. Recommended for ages 10 and up. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. www.spchs.com, (860) 584-0911.