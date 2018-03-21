Seniors listings, starting March 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

PLAINVILLE

DIABETES: WHAT IS IT? HOW DO I LIVE WITH IT? 10:30 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

PLAINVILLE

LIVING HISTORY: “IF I AM NOT FOR MYSELF, WHO WILL BE FOR ME.’ 11 a.m. One-woman performance and portrayal of Oney Judge, George Washington’s slave. Performed by Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presuitti, a living history artist. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728. PlainvilleCT.com/senior-center

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.