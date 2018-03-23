Boys hoop season wraps up for 2018

By MICHAEL LETENDRE
STAFF WRITER
This weekend, the scholastic winter season came to an end as all the final games were once again held from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Five boys championships were decided and here’s how the brackets came to pass:
CIAC 2018 Boys Basketball Tournament
BOYS DIVISION I
*In Division I, every team qualified for state tournament play…
First Round
March 5
Upper bracket: 17 Crosby (13-7) at No. 16 Norwich Free Academy (13-7); No. 20 Fairfield Prep (6-14) at No. 13 Hillhouse (14-6); No. 21 Weaver (6-14) at No. 12 Trumbull (15-5)
Results
Crosby 80, NFA 62
Hillhouse 65, Fairfield Prep 56
Trumbull 69, Weaver 56
Bottom bracket: No. 18 Northwest Catholic (12-8) at No. 15 Notre Dame-West Haven (14-6); No. 19 Kennedy (7-13) at No. 14 East Hartford (14-6)
Results
Notre Dame West-Haven 69, Northwest Catholic 41
East Hartford 58, Kennedy 56
Second round
March 7
Upper bracket: No. 17 Crosby at No. 1 East Catholic (20-0); No. 9 Holy Cross (16-4) at No. 8 Windsor (16-4); No. 13 Hillhouse at No. 4 Sacred Heart (18-2); No. 12 Trumbull winner at No. 5 Wilbur Cross (18-2)
Results
East Catholic 87, Crosby 65
Windsor 76, Holy Cross 72
Sacred Heart 69, Hillhouse 58
Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65
Bottom bracket: No. 15 Notre Dame-West Haven at No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield (20-0); No. 10 Trinity Catholic (16-4) at No. 7 Danbury (17-3); No. 14 East Hartford at No. 3 Bassick (19-1); No. 11 Ridgefield (16-4) at No. 6 Hamden (17-3)
Results
Notre Dame-Fairfield 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 50
Bassick 70, East Hartford 60
Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69
Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69
Quarterfinals
Windsor 82, East Catholic 81 (OT)
Sacred Heart 67, Wilbur Cross 50
Notre Dame-Fairfield 76, Danbury 70 (OT)
Bassick 75, Hamden 74
Semifinals
Sacred Heart 59, Windsor 58
Notre Dame-Fairfield 71, Bassick 56
Finals
No. 2 Notre dame-Fairfield 65, No. 4 Sacred Heart 60
BOYS DIVISION II
First Round
March 6
Upper bracket: No. 17 Naugatuck (12-7) at No. 16 Stamford (13-7); No. 25 Bloomfield (10-10) at No. 8 Manchester (15-5); No. 24 Hartford Public (10-10) at No. 9 Amity (15-5); No. 20 Norwalk (12-8) at No. 13 Wilton (13-7); No. 21 Newtown (11-9) at No. 12 Ledyard (13-7)
Results
Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57
Manchester 88, Bloomfield 52
Amity 72, Hartford Public 55
Wilton 74, Norwalk 53
Newtown 66, Ledyard 61
Bottom bracket: No. 18 Xavier (12-8) at No. 15 Fairfield Warde (13-7); No. 26 New Milford (9-11) at No. 7 New Britain (15-5); No. 23 Cheshire (11-9) at No. 10 New London (14-6); No. 19 Career (12-8) at No. 14 Bridgeport Central (13-7); No. 11 WCA (14-6) vs. No. 22 Middletown (11-9) at Crosby
Results
Fairfield Warde 60, Xavier 57
New Britain 66, New Milford 48
New London 54, Cheshire 42
Bridgeport Central 62, Career 56
Waterbury Career Academy72, Middletown 54
Second Round
March 8
Upper bracket: Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury (18-2); Manchester vs. Amity; Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central (16-4); Newtown at No. 5 Pomperaug (15-5)
Results
Stamford 45, Simsbury 41
Amity 63, Manchester 60 (OT)
Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56
Newtown 66, Pomperaug 56
Bottom bracket: Fairfield Warde at No. 2 Immaculate (16-4); New Britain vs. New London; Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield (16-4); Waterbury Career Academy at No. 6 Glastonbury (15-5)
Results
Immaculate 71, Fairfield Warde 58
New Britain 53, New London 47
Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64
Glastonbury 78, Waterbury Career Academy 67
Quarterfinals
Amity 73, Stamford 49
Newtown 57, Wilton 54 (OT)
Immaculate 56, New Britain 41
Glastonbury 62, Wethersfield 54
Semifinals
Amity 48, Newtown 45
Finals
No. 2 Immaculate 53, No. 9 Amity 34
BOYS DIVISION III
First Round
March 5
Upper bracket: No. 17 Cheney Tech (10-10) at No. 16 E.O. Smith (10-10); No. 25 Lyman Hall (8-12) at No. 8 Brookfield (13-7); No. 24 Wolcott (8-12) at No. 9 Avon (12-8); No. 20 Conard (9-11) at No. 13 Bunnell (11-9); No. 21 Harding (9-11) at No. 12 Stratford (11-9)
Results
Edwin O. Smith 69, Cheney Tech 32
Brookfield 64, Lyman Hall 51
Avon 62, Wolcott 44
Bunnell 67, Conard 50
Harding 62, Stratford 59
Bottom bracket: No. 18 Killingly (9-11) at No. 15 Farmington (10-10); No. 26 Berlin (8-12) at No. 7 Southington (14-6); No. 23 Woodstock Academy (8-12) at No. 10 North Haven (12-8); No. 19 Hand (9-11) at No. 14 Darien (10-10); No. 22 Joel Barlow (8-12) at No. 11 St. Paul Catholic (12-9)
Results
Farmington 71, Killingly 55
Southington 56, Berlin 52 (OT)
North Haven 91, Woodstock 53
Daniel Hand 46, Darien 43 (OT)
St. Paul Catholic 61, Joel Barlow 50
Second Round
March 7
Upper bracket: E.O. Smith at No. 1 Guilford (19-1); Brookfield vs. Avon; Bunnell at No. 4 East Lyme (17-3); Harding at No. 5 Enfield (17-3)
Results
Guilford 64, Edwin O. Smith 48
Avon 72, Brookfield 46
East Lyme 70, Bunnell 69
Enfield 83, Harding 76
Bottom bracket: Farmington at No. 2 Waterford (18-2); Southington winner vs. North Haven; Daniel Hand at No. 3 Prince Tech (18-2); St. Paul Catholic at No. 6 Torrington (14-6)
Results
Waterford 62, Farmington 47
Southington 64, North Haven 48
Prince Tech 69, Daniel Hand 41
Torrington 56, St. Paul Catholic 51
Quarterfinals
Avon 56, Guilford 51
Enfield 90, East Lyme 77
Waterford 80, Southington 70
Prince Tech 90, Torrington 57
Semifinals
Avon 76, Enfield 75
Waterford 77, Prince Tech 68
Finals
No. 2 Waterford 90, No. 9 Avon 67
BOYS DIVISION IV
First Round
March 6
Upper bracket: No. 17 Creed (12-8) at No. 16 Seymour (12-8); No. 25 Abbott Tech (9-11) at No. 8 Lewis Mills (15-5); No. 24 Law (9-11) at No. 9 Classical Magnet (14-6); No. 20 Windham (10-10) at No. 13 Valley Regional (13-7); No. 28 Nonnewaug (8-12) at No. 5 Kolbe Cathedral (15-5); No. 21 Ellington (10-10) at No. 12 Granby (13-7)
Results
Seymour 53, Creed 50 (OT)
Lewis Mills 58, Abbott Tech 31
Law 81, Classical Magnet 75
Valley Regional 67, Windham 60
Kolbe Cathedral 85, Nonnewaug 59
Ellington 45, Granby 37
Bottom bracket: No. 18 Windham Tech (11-9) at No. 15 Platt Tech (12-8); No. 26 Rocky Hill (8-12) at No. 7 Plainfield (15-5); No. 23 Stonington (10-10) at No. 10 Amistad (13-7); No. 19 Bacon Academy (10-10) at No. 14 Griswold (12-8); No. 27 Kaynor Tech (8-12) at No. 6 SMSA (15-5); No. 22 Foran (10-10) at No. 11 Rockville (13-7)
Results
Platt Tech 90, Windham Tech 80
Rocky Hill 62, Plainfield 50
Amistad 67, Stonington 46
Griswold 72, Bacon Academy 55
Sports Medical & Sciences Academy 82, Kaynor Tech 54
Foran 56, Rockville 54
Second Round
March 8
Upper bracket: Seymour at No. 1 Northwestern (18-2); Lewis Mills vs. Law; Valley Regional at No. 4 Goodwin Tech (17-3); Kolbe Cathedral winner vs. Ellington
Results
Lewis Mills 66, Law 54
Kolbe Cathedral 69, Ellington 58
Northwestern 69, Seymour 52
Valley Regional 61, Goodwin Tech 55
Bottom bracket: Platt Tech at No. 2 St. Bernard (18-2); Rocky Hill vs. Amistad; Griswold at No. 3 Wilcox Tech (18-2); Sports Medical & Sciences Academy vs. Foran
Results
St. Bernard 58, Platt Tech 52
Rocky Hill 64, Amistad 53
Wilcox Tech 59, Griswold 52
Sports Medical & Sciences Academy 53, Foran 50
Quarterfinals
Northwestern 58, Lewis Mills 35
Kolbe Cathedral 67, Valley Regional 59
Rocky Hill 70, St. Bernard 67
Wilcox Tech 70, Sports Medical & Sciences Academy 67
Semifinals
Kolbe Cathedral 65, Northwestern 51
Rocky Hill 66, Wilcox Tech 51
Finals
No. 5 Kolbe Cathedral 55, No. 26 Rocky Hill 40
BOYS DIVISION V
First Round
March 5
Upper bracket: No. 17 HMTCA (9-11) at No. 16 Putnam (10-10); No. 24 Gilbert (8-12) at No. 9 Windsor Locks (14-6); No. 20 Derby (8-12) at No. 13 East Windsor (11-9); No. 21 Capital Prep (8-12) at No. 12 Whitney Tech (11-9)
Results
HMTCA 84, Putnam 64
Windsor Locks 64, Gilbert 59
East Windsor 84, Derby 46
Capital Prep 72, Whitney Tech 68
Bottom bracket: No. 18 Lyman Memorial (9-11) at No. 15 Somers (10-10); No. 23 Tourtellotte (8-12) at No. 10 Shepaug Valley (12-8); No. 19 Bolton (9-11) at No. 14 Litchfield (10-10); No. 22 Woodland (8-12) at No. 11 Innovation (12-8)
Results
Somers 60, Lyman Memorial 42
Shepaug Valley 59, Tourtellotte 57
Bolton 61, Litchfield 41
Innovation 55, Woodland 44
Second Round
March 7
Upper bracket: HMTCA at No. 1 East Hampton (20-0); Windsor Locks at No. 8 Old Saybrook (14-6); East Windsor at No. 4 Wamogo (16-4); Capital Prep at No. 5 Old Lyme (15-5)
Results
East Hampton 69, HMTCA 52
Old Saybrook 62, Windsor Locks 52
Wamogo 75, East Windsor 49
Capital Prep 60, Old Lyme 59
Bottom bracket: Somers at No. 2 Canton (17-3); Shepaug Valley at No. 7 North Branford (14-6); Bolton at No. 3 Cromwell (17-3); Innovation at No. 6 Parish Hill (15-5)
Results
Canton 58, Somers 50
North Branford 70, Shepaug 56
Innovation 41, Parish Hill 37
Cromwell 80, Bolton 66
Quarterfinals
East Hampton 75, Old Saybrook 55
Wamogo 57, Capital Prep 50
Canton 76, North Branford 37
Cromwell 57, Innovation 55
Semifinals
Wamogo 64, East Hampton 57
Cromwell 65, Canton 44
Finals
No. 3 Cromwell 58, No. 4 Wamogo 40