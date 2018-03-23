Boys hoop season wraps up for 2018

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

This weekend, the scholastic winter season came to an end as all the final games were once again held from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Five boys championships were decided and here’s how the brackets came to pass:

CIAC 2018 Boys Basketball Tournament

BOYS DIVISION I

*In Division I, every team qualified for state tournament play…

First Round

March 5

Upper bracket: 17 Crosby (13-7) at No. 16 Norwich Free Academy (13-7); No. 20 Fairfield Prep (6-14) at No. 13 Hillhouse (14-6); No. 21 Weaver (6-14) at No. 12 Trumbull (15-5)

Results

Crosby 80, NFA 62

Hillhouse 65, Fairfield Prep 56

Trumbull 69, Weaver 56

Bottom bracket: No. 18 Northwest Catholic (12-8) at No. 15 Notre Dame-West Haven (14-6); No. 19 Kennedy (7-13) at No. 14 East Hartford (14-6)

Results

Notre Dame West-Haven 69, Northwest Catholic 41

East Hartford 58, Kennedy 56

Second round

March 7

Upper bracket: No. 17 Crosby at No. 1 East Catholic (20-0); No. 9 Holy Cross (16-4) at No. 8 Windsor (16-4); No. 13 Hillhouse at No. 4 Sacred Heart (18-2); No. 12 Trumbull winner at No. 5 Wilbur Cross (18-2)

Results

East Catholic 87, Crosby 65

Windsor 76, Holy Cross 72

Sacred Heart 69, Hillhouse 58

Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65

Bottom bracket: No. 15 Notre Dame-West Haven at No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield (20-0); No. 10 Trinity Catholic (16-4) at No. 7 Danbury (17-3); No. 14 East Hartford at No. 3 Bassick (19-1); No. 11 Ridgefield (16-4) at No. 6 Hamden (17-3)

Results

Notre Dame-Fairfield 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 50

Bassick 70, East Hartford 60

Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69

Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69

Quarterfinals

Windsor 82, East Catholic 81 (OT)

Sacred Heart 67, Wilbur Cross 50

Notre Dame-Fairfield 76, Danbury 70 (OT)

Bassick 75, Hamden 74

Semifinals

Sacred Heart 59, Windsor 58

Notre Dame-Fairfield 71, Bassick 56

Finals

No. 2 Notre dame-Fairfield 65, No. 4 Sacred Heart 60

BOYS DIVISION II

First Round

March 6

Upper bracket: No. 17 Naugatuck (12-7) at No. 16 Stamford (13-7); No. 25 Bloomfield (10-10) at No. 8 Manchester (15-5); No. 24 Hartford Public (10-10) at No. 9 Amity (15-5); No. 20 Norwalk (12-8) at No. 13 Wilton (13-7); No. 21 Newtown (11-9) at No. 12 Ledyard (13-7)

Results

Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57

Manchester 88, Bloomfield 52

Amity 72, Hartford Public 55

Wilton 74, Norwalk 53

Newtown 66, Ledyard 61

Bottom bracket: No. 18 Xavier (12-8) at No. 15 Fairfield Warde (13-7); No. 26 New Milford (9-11) at No. 7 New Britain (15-5); No. 23 Cheshire (11-9) at No. 10 New London (14-6); No. 19 Career (12-8) at No. 14 Bridgeport Central (13-7); No. 11 WCA (14-6) vs. No. 22 Middletown (11-9) at Crosby

Results

Fairfield Warde 60, Xavier 57

New Britain 66, New Milford 48

New London 54, Cheshire 42

Bridgeport Central 62, Career 56

Waterbury Career Academy72, Middletown 54

Second Round

March 8

Upper bracket: Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury (18-2); Manchester vs. Amity; Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central (16-4); Newtown at No. 5 Pomperaug (15-5)

Results

Stamford 45, Simsbury 41

Amity 63, Manchester 60 (OT)

Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56

Newtown 66, Pomperaug 56

Bottom bracket: Fairfield Warde at No. 2 Immaculate (16-4); New Britain vs. New London; Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield (16-4); Waterbury Career Academy at No. 6 Glastonbury (15-5)

Results

Immaculate 71, Fairfield Warde 58

New Britain 53, New London 47

Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64

Glastonbury 78, Waterbury Career Academy 67

Quarterfinals

Amity 73, Stamford 49

Newtown 57, Wilton 54 (OT)

Immaculate 56, New Britain 41

Glastonbury 62, Wethersfield 54

Semifinals

Amity 48, Newtown 45

Finals

No. 2 Immaculate 53, No. 9 Amity 34

BOYS DIVISION III

First Round

March 5

Upper bracket: No. 17 Cheney Tech (10-10) at No. 16 E.O. Smith (10-10); No. 25 Lyman Hall (8-12) at No. 8 Brookfield (13-7); No. 24 Wolcott (8-12) at No. 9 Avon (12-8); No. 20 Conard (9-11) at No. 13 Bunnell (11-9); No. 21 Harding (9-11) at No. 12 Stratford (11-9)

Results

Edwin O. Smith 69, Cheney Tech 32

Brookfield 64, Lyman Hall 51

Avon 62, Wolcott 44

Bunnell 67, Conard 50

Harding 62, Stratford 59

Bottom bracket: No. 18 Killingly (9-11) at No. 15 Farmington (10-10); No. 26 Berlin (8-12) at No. 7 Southington (14-6); No. 23 Woodstock Academy (8-12) at No. 10 North Haven (12-8); No. 19 Hand (9-11) at No. 14 Darien (10-10); No. 22 Joel Barlow (8-12) at No. 11 St. Paul Catholic (12-9)

Results

Farmington 71, Killingly 55

Southington 56, Berlin 52 (OT)

North Haven 91, Woodstock 53

Daniel Hand 46, Darien 43 (OT)

St. Paul Catholic 61, Joel Barlow 50

Second Round

March 7

Upper bracket: E.O. Smith at No. 1 Guilford (19-1); Brookfield vs. Avon; Bunnell at No. 4 East Lyme (17-3); Harding at No. 5 Enfield (17-3)

Results

Guilford 64, Edwin O. Smith 48

Avon 72, Brookfield 46

East Lyme 70, Bunnell 69

Enfield 83, Harding 76

Bottom bracket: Farmington at No. 2 Waterford (18-2); Southington winner vs. North Haven; Daniel Hand at No. 3 Prince Tech (18-2); St. Paul Catholic at No. 6 Torrington (14-6)

Results

Waterford 62, Farmington 47

Southington 64, North Haven 48

Prince Tech 69, Daniel Hand 41

Torrington 56, St. Paul Catholic 51

Quarterfinals

Avon 56, Guilford 51

Enfield 90, East Lyme 77

Waterford 80, Southington 70

Prince Tech 90, Torrington 57

Semifinals

Avon 76, Enfield 75

Waterford 77, Prince Tech 68

Finals

No. 2 Waterford 90, No. 9 Avon 67

BOYS DIVISION IV

First Round

March 6

Upper bracket: No. 17 Creed (12-8) at No. 16 Seymour (12-8); No. 25 Abbott Tech (9-11) at No. 8 Lewis Mills (15-5); No. 24 Law (9-11) at No. 9 Classical Magnet (14-6); No. 20 Windham (10-10) at No. 13 Valley Regional (13-7); No. 28 Nonnewaug (8-12) at No. 5 Kolbe Cathedral (15-5); No. 21 Ellington (10-10) at No. 12 Granby (13-7)

Results

Seymour 53, Creed 50 (OT)

Lewis Mills 58, Abbott Tech 31

Law 81, Classical Magnet 75

Valley Regional 67, Windham 60

Kolbe Cathedral 85, Nonnewaug 59

Ellington 45, Granby 37

Bottom bracket: No. 18 Windham Tech (11-9) at No. 15 Platt Tech (12-8); No. 26 Rocky Hill (8-12) at No. 7 Plainfield (15-5); No. 23 Stonington (10-10) at No. 10 Amistad (13-7); No. 19 Bacon Academy (10-10) at No. 14 Griswold (12-8); No. 27 Kaynor Tech (8-12) at No. 6 SMSA (15-5); No. 22 Foran (10-10) at No. 11 Rockville (13-7)

Results

Platt Tech 90, Windham Tech 80

Rocky Hill 62, Plainfield 50

Amistad 67, Stonington 46

Griswold 72, Bacon Academy 55

Sports Medical & Sciences Academy 82, Kaynor Tech 54

Foran 56, Rockville 54

Second Round

March 8

Upper bracket: Seymour at No. 1 Northwestern (18-2); Lewis Mills vs. Law; Valley Regional at No. 4 Goodwin Tech (17-3); Kolbe Cathedral winner vs. Ellington

Results

Lewis Mills 66, Law 54

Kolbe Cathedral 69, Ellington 58

Northwestern 69, Seymour 52

Valley Regional 61, Goodwin Tech 55

Bottom bracket: Platt Tech at No. 2 St. Bernard (18-2); Rocky Hill vs. Amistad; Griswold at No. 3 Wilcox Tech (18-2); Sports Medical & Sciences Academy vs. Foran

Results

St. Bernard 58, Platt Tech 52

Rocky Hill 64, Amistad 53

Wilcox Tech 59, Griswold 52

Sports Medical & Sciences Academy 53, Foran 50

Quarterfinals

Northwestern 58, Lewis Mills 35

Kolbe Cathedral 67, Valley Regional 59

Rocky Hill 70, St. Bernard 67

Wilcox Tech 70, Sports Medical & Sciences Academy 67

Semifinals

Kolbe Cathedral 65, Northwestern 51

Rocky Hill 66, Wilcox Tech 51

Finals

No. 5 Kolbe Cathedral 55, No. 26 Rocky Hill 40

BOYS DIVISION V

First Round

March 5

Upper bracket: No. 17 HMTCA (9-11) at No. 16 Putnam (10-10); No. 24 Gilbert (8-12) at No. 9 Windsor Locks (14-6); No. 20 Derby (8-12) at No. 13 East Windsor (11-9); No. 21 Capital Prep (8-12) at No. 12 Whitney Tech (11-9)

Results

HMTCA 84, Putnam 64

Windsor Locks 64, Gilbert 59

East Windsor 84, Derby 46

Capital Prep 72, Whitney Tech 68

Bottom bracket: No. 18 Lyman Memorial (9-11) at No. 15 Somers (10-10); No. 23 Tourtellotte (8-12) at No. 10 Shepaug Valley (12-8); No. 19 Bolton (9-11) at No. 14 Litchfield (10-10); No. 22 Woodland (8-12) at No. 11 Innovation (12-8)

Results

Somers 60, Lyman Memorial 42

Shepaug Valley 59, Tourtellotte 57

Bolton 61, Litchfield 41

Innovation 55, Woodland 44

Second Round

March 7

Upper bracket: HMTCA at No. 1 East Hampton (20-0); Windsor Locks at No. 8 Old Saybrook (14-6); East Windsor at No. 4 Wamogo (16-4); Capital Prep at No. 5 Old Lyme (15-5)

Results

East Hampton 69, HMTCA 52

Old Saybrook 62, Windsor Locks 52

Wamogo 75, East Windsor 49

Capital Prep 60, Old Lyme 59

Bottom bracket: Somers at No. 2 Canton (17-3); Shepaug Valley at No. 7 North Branford (14-6); Bolton at No. 3 Cromwell (17-3); Innovation at No. 6 Parish Hill (15-5)

Results

Canton 58, Somers 50

North Branford 70, Shepaug 56

Innovation 41, Parish Hill 37

Cromwell 80, Bolton 66

Quarterfinals

East Hampton 75, Old Saybrook 55

Wamogo 57, Capital Prep 50

Canton 76, North Branford 37

Cromwell 57, Innovation 55

Semifinals

Wamogo 64, East Hampton 57

Cromwell 65, Canton 44

Finals

No. 3 Cromwell 58, No. 4 Wamogo 40