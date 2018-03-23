Sports

Bristol swimmers compete in Class LL meet

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

MIDDLETOWN – On Wednesday, March 14, the Bristol boys swimming co-op competed at the Class LL championships from Wesleyan University in Middletown.

Bristol placed 17th out of 22 teams, scoring 77 points overall.

Greenwich, perhaps the best team in the state, easily won the event behind 833 points.

Fairfield Prep came in second with 643.5 points, Staples (593) took third, Ridgefield (514) earned fourth place while Central Connecticut Conference’s Glastonbury (446.5) nabbed fifth.

The Bristol Co-op ended up doing better than several other squads including the outfit from Branford and Guilford (18th, 72.5 points), Norwich Free Academy (19th, 63), Danbury (20th, 46), West Haven (21st, 44), and the Crosby/Waterbury Career Academy co-op (22nd, 33).

Gabriel Bartolome took part of the 200 IM event and finished with a time of 2:05.35, go for 16th place overall.

And then in the 200 freestyle relay, the grouping of Keagan Mullan, Joshua Mitchell, Lewis Sinche, and Ben Stafford placed 13th overall – scoring a time of 1:38.83 after entering the event with a prelim time of 1:41.28.

Colton Litwinczyk and Bartolome then took part of the 100 breaststroke.

Litwinczyk made a good showing, placing 17th with a finish of 1:01.68 while Bartolome placed 22nd overall in a time of 1:04.65.

And then in the twenty-one team, 400 yard freestyle relay challenge, Bristol’s grouping of Bartolome, Michael Bond, Stafford, and Litwinczyk made a 14th place finish.

At the end of the race, the squad turned in a time of 3:40.43.

Boys Class LL Boys Swimming

Wednesday, March 14 – from Wesleyan University, Middletown

Team Scores

Place School                 Points

1 Greenwich                         833

2 Fairfield Prep                    643.5

3 Staples                               593

4 Ridgefield                            514

5 Glastonbury                      446.5

6 Norwalk/McMahon         278.5

7 Newtown                         270.5

8 Southington                      253

9 Cheshire                              219

10 Westhill/Stamf.                212

11 Manchester                       135

12 Hamden                             129

13 Trumbull                              102

14 Platt/Maloney                    100

15 Fairfield Coop                  91.5

16 East Hartford                   89

17 Bristol Coop                      77

18 Bran/Guil                          72.5

19 NFA                                   63

20 Danbury                               46

21 West Haven                         44

22 Crosby/Wat.Career          32

