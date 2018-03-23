Council hears report on proposed changes to firefighters’ schedule

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The City Council met on Wednesday, March 14, where much talk was garnered over the proposed changes to the Fire Department schedule.

“The 24/72, for those of you who are not aware of it, is the new schedule for our fire department,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

Zoppo-Sassu explained that in the current schedule, firefighters work three consecutive days and then have three consecutive days off. They then work three consecutive night shifts, and have three days off.

“It has been increasingly popular over the last 10 to 15 years that departments are migrating towards what’s called a 24/72, where they work the same amount of hours per week, but they stack those shifts for a 24 hour period and then they are off for 72 hours, and then they come back and work another full 24 hour period,” said the mayor.

The mayor thinks the 24/72 schedule is much better from a quality of life standpoint, and Sean Lennon, Bristol Firefighters Union President, local number 773, agreed.

“I’d just like to thank the mayor, council, fire commission, and Chief (Jay)Kolakoski for identifying the health initiatives that go along with this change, it’s a huge quality of life change for my membership, as well as, there’s a direct correlation between firefighter’s health and this schedule,” said Lennon. “I appreciate the council, the fire chief, the fire commission for putting the most valuable resource first, which is the workers, and it’s a breath of fresh air to hear that.”

Zoppo-Sassu said the new schedule will take effect as of April 29. The firefighter contract runs through June of 2019, and the impact of the new schedule will be evaluated when contract negotiations begin next spring. She also said the new schedule extends to the fire marshal and fire inspectors, which will allow them 10-hour days. This means the fire marshal’s office and the fire inspectors, will be open two hours longer every day.

Also, at the meeting, Zoppo-Sassu reported that a host family is needed for some members of the Bristol Blues baseball team.

“As much as we’re almost out of our snow budget money, we are also thinking about spring, and spring and summer means that the Bristol Blues baseball returns to Muzzy Field,” said the mayor. “We are in need of host families that will host a baseball player for the duration of the season, which runs from Memorial Day Weekend to, depending on playoff status, the second week of August. So, if anybody is out there who is interested in getting more information, there is host family information on the Bristol Blues website, or they can contact me.”

During public participation, the community spotlight was shined on Donna Dognin of the Veterans Strong Community Center, which was recently incorporated and granted 501(C)(3) non-profit status by the Internal Revenue Service. Dognin, the executive director, has been with the center since 2012 when it was known as the Army Strong Community Center, said the change to 501(C)(3) status is mostly a behind-the-scenes change, as this will allow the center to be more proactive in soliciting donations.

“In January of this year we did receive our non-profit 501 (C)(3) determination,” said Dognin. “In the calendar year of 2017, I saw in excess of 400 individuals. These are veterans, service members, and their families, not just from Bristol, but the greater Bristol area.I reach an additional 570 community members through the outreach efforts of approximately 20 events.”

Daily operations and provided services vary, Dognin said that no two days are ever alike. Some days she’s helping veterans to receive a copy of their discharge papers, some days she’s helping them make contact with employment specialists, and sometimes she’s assisting homeless veterans by getting in touch with Department of Veterans Affairs.