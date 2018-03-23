Obituaries: Dennis A. Bouchard

Dennis A. Bouchard, 57, of Bristol passed away Wednesday March 21, 2018 at his home.

Dennis was born March 17, 1961 in Bristol, CT, son of Beatrice (Houle) Bouchard of Plymouth and the late Antoine Bouchard.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne, his stepfather, Arthur Johnson of Plymouth, his brothers, Phillip Bouchard and his wife Rachel and Raymond Bouchard, his stepsister, Lynn Norton and her husband Steve. He was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Bouchard.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

