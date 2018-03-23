Obituaries: Donald J. Arzolitis

Donald J. Arzolitis, 87, of Bristol passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Bristol Hospital surrounded by his family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and the loving husband of Lois (Goralski) Arzolitis for 60 years.

Donald was born on November 4, 1930 in New Britain, the son of the late Anthony and Anna (Edlimskas) Arzolitis. He attended UCONN where he received his bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy. He then went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army. Upon return, he worked at Noveck’s Pharmacy in Bristol for 25 years. He later retired from Graeber’s Pharmacy in Meriden after many years of practice. Donald was an avid Red Sox and UCONN Basketball fan. He loved nothing more than attending the many activities of his grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his beloved family.

Besides his wife Lois, Donald leaves his daughters Amy Houghton and her husband James of Westford, MA, Donna Ballard and her husband Richard of Weston, FL; grandchildren Meredith Ballard of Wallingford, James Houghton of Baltimore, MD, and Patrick Houghton of Westford, MA. He is pre-deceased by his sisters and their spouses Anne and Nicholas Dorochin and Mary and Ernie Jouzaitis. Donald will be missed dearly by all.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s memory may be made to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Donald’s memorial webpage atwww.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.