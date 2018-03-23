Obituaries: Kevin G. Plourde

Kevin G. Plourde, 43, of Terryville, passed away Tuesday March 20, 2018 at home.
Kevin was born January 28, 1975 in Bristol, CT, son of Gary & Nancy (Testa) Plourde of Terryville. He graduated from Terryville High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Kevin was employed as a salesperson for Element119 LLC of Thomaston. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol. Kevin was an avid Yankee Fan.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his daughter, Sophia Rose Plourde of New Milford; his sister Kari Kraemer-Plourde and her partner Karen of Wallingford and several aunts, uncles nieces nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Saturday April 21, 2018 at St. Anthony Church, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.