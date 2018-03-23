Obituaries: Pauline Fillion

Pauline (Morin) Fillion, 98, formerly of Bristol, resident of The Lutheran Home, Southbury, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, the 22nd of March, 2018. Pauline was the widow of Bertrand E. Fillion, who predeceased her in 1987. Pauline was born in Lambton, Quebec, Canada on February 11, 1920, and was the oldest daughter of thirteen children of Arthur and Fabiola (Boutin) Morin. Pauline immigrated to the United States from Canada in 1955. A Bristol resident since 1955, she was a former school teacher in a one-room country schoolhouse in St. Ludger, Canada and later worked at a munitions factory in Montreal before her marriage. After raising two children, Mark and Nita, she worked as a seamstress for many years in Bristol and then worked at Hildreth Press, and Superior Electric in Bristol, and Gems of DeLaval in Plainville until her retirement in 1983. Pauline is survived by a son, Mark D. Fillion and his wife Susan (Harrigan) Fillion and their three daughters, Sara (Fillion) Campos and her husband Omar Campos, Molly Fillion, and Jennifer (Fillion)Hiebert and her husband Dustin Hiebert, all of Oregon; a daughter, Nita (Fillion) Drakatos and her husband Costas of Roxbury, Connecticut and their two daughters, Emmanuella (Drakatos) Skerpon and her husband Tim Skerpon of Portland, OR, and Eleni Drakatos of New York, NY and she was expecting her first great-grandson in April 2018. Pauline is survived by two younger siblings in Canada: Jacques Morin of Sherbrooke, Quebec, and Donate Fraser of Victoriaville, Quebec. Pauline was predeceased by three siblings at birth and five adult siblings, brothers Maurice, Jean-Paul and Claude Morin; and sisters, Marthe Bernier all of Canada and Lucille Pouliot, of Barre, Vermont. During retirement, Pauline played an ever-active role in children’s and grandchildren’s activities. In her spare time, she kept busy with many sewing projects for her children and grandchildren which included designing, sewing, and mailing a wedding dress to her daughter Nita to wear in her wedding in Nairobi, Kenya. In her leisure time, Pauline was an avid reader of Danielle Steele and Nora Roberts novels. Pauline’s special gift to herself, and to others, was her ability to be present and honor each and every moment of her life. Anyone who had an interaction with Pauline was blessed by her positive outlook and her sense of humor. These are a few of the things that gave her a full and long life. Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, between 9:30 and 10:30 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol followed by celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol at 11 AM. Following cremation, Pauline’s ashes will be laid to rest beside her deceased spouse, Bertrand in St. Ludger, P. Quebec, Canada. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tec Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Pauline’s memorial tribute at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

