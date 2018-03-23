Obituaries: Susan Elizabeth Bergeron

Susan Elizabeth Bergeron, 62, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018 at home. She was born on September 22, 1955 in Hartford, a daughter of the late Charles and Eileen (Healy) Bergeron, Jr.

Susan graduated from St. Paul High School and Fairfield University. For a short time she owned a catering business, Simply Delicious and later retired from the City of Bristol as the Medicare Coordinator for the Senior Center.

Susan is survived by her sister Mary Suchopar and her husband Michael of Dennis Port, MA; brother Charles “Chuck” Bergeron, III and his wife Julie of Lake Oswego, OR, many nieces and nephews and her godson, Ben Suchopar of Beverly, MA. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Bergeron.

There will be no calling hours and the burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research, https://ww5.komen.org/

