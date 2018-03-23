Police blotter for March 23

Bristol police reported the following incidents:
- Tammy L Egidi, 42, of 407 West St., 2nd FL, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 12, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Haley Lynn Flagge, 20, of 253 West St., Planstville, was arrested on Monday, March 12, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Perry Kimm, 19, of 424 Lake Ave., Apt. 7, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 12, and charged with assault on a peace officer, fire marshall or emergency medical services, and assault on a victim aged 60 or more.
- Melissa Eve Ruggiero, 28, of 492 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, March 12, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny. In another incident on the same day, Ruggiero was also charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Theresa Boutot, 54, of 482 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 13, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Nicholas Brian Marin, 34, of 38 Coach Dr., Southington, was arrested on Wednesday, March 14, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Tatiana Charisma Reyes, 19, of 22 Heritage Way, Middletown, was arrested on Wednesday, March 14, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone to engage in a call or while using a mobile electronic device, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Genesis Robles, 21, of 536 Emmett St., Apt. C5, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 14, and charged with assault on a peace officer, fire marshal, or emergency medical services, and second degree breach of peace.
- Alexus LaBelle, 20, of 572 Brook St., Apt. B4, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 15, and charged with giving a false statement in the second degree, interfering with an officer, and falsely reporting an incident.
- Devon Crussana, 31, of 267 Main St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 16, and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of the sixth degree.
- Chandler Dante Foss, 18, of 150 Shawn Dr., Apt. A4, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 16, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Adrian Kuzikowski, 26, of 15 Cadwell Ct., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, March 16, and charged with violation of probation.
- Michelle Larose, 46, of 66 Emmett St., Apt. 17, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 16, and charged with first degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Larose was also charged with violation of probation.
- Halina Stawarz, 57, of Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 16, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Timothy Albert, 27, of 2028 Matthews St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 17, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to obey a stop sign.
- Dawn Bailey, 50, of 24 Wood St., Meriden, was arrested on Saturday, March 17, and charged with third degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.
- Gary L. Cormier, of 9 Irving St., Apt. 14, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 17, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Cormier was also charged with failure to obey a control signal.
- Timothy S. Moriarty, 27, of 25 Puritan Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 17, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence. In another incident on the same day, Moriarty was charged with failure to obey control signal.
- Barbara Joan Vanvlack, 59, of 18 Lewis St., Apt. 1R, Torrington, was arrested on Saturday, March 17, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive in the proper lane.
- Yadiel Garcia, 25, of 33 Jacobs St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Rodney D. Horton, 56, of 24 Hilltop Pl., New Haven, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with criminal attempt of larceny of the sixth degree.
- Jessica L Mahoney, 30, of 127 Dennison Dr., Torrington, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Margarita Matos, 25, of 33 Jacobs St., second floor Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Michael Anthony McCarthy, 37, of 127 Dennison Rd., Torrington, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition device, and failure to drive right.
- Vandel M. Morrison, 32, of 110 Babcock St., Hartford, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Ashley J Rodriguez, 37, of 39 Kelly St., Apt. 3A, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Diana K. Vega, 42, of 102 Barnes St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Veronica J. Washington, 25, of 15 Meadow Dr., Burlington, was arrested on Sunday, March 18, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.